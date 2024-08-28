Former official Shinkaruk and Kholodkova accused of transferring ₽500 thousand for terrorist attack

Former employee of the Belgorod Region administration Victoria Shinkaruk and her accomplice Alexander Kholodkov could have assisted curators from Ukraine in terrorist activities on the territory of the Russian Federation. They were involved in moving explosives to hiding places, as well as transferring money (about 500 thousand rubles) to prepare a terrorist attack, they stated TASS in law enforcement agencies.