Deserter who shot fellow soldiers detained in Belgorod Region

In the Belgorod region, 29-year-old serviceman Alexey Zhuravlev was detained for opening fire at a military deployment point. This was reported by Baza in its Telegram-channel.

According to the publication, the deserter was caught in the Graivoronovsky district. Presumably, he opened fire on his fellow soldiers out of revenge for humiliation. Initially, it was believed that the man took a Kalashnikov machine gun with him, but later the weapon was found near the scene.

Zhuravlev served in the Russian Armed Forces under contract. He was originally from the Chuvash village of Yuskasy.

The shooting at a military deployment point in the Belgorod Region occurred on the night of July 12. A criminal case was opened under articles on desertion and attempted murder. As a result of the incident, three soldiers did not survive, and several more people were injured.