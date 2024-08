Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 12:09 PM



| Updated 12:59h.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Russia’s Belgorod region, which is under constant attack by Ukrainian forces and is neighbouring the Kursk region, declared a regional state of emergency on Wednesday as a first step towards establishing a state of emergency, according to the local governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

This content is exclusive for subscribers