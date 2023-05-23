Home page politics

Russia responded with heavy blows to the partisan attacks in Belgorod. Will Putin continue to escalate the war? © Collage: IMAGO / ITAR-TASS // IMAGO / SNA

The partisan attacks in Belgorod caused a stir in Russia. Prigozhin lashes out at the officials, while others are calling on Putin to take decisive action.

Belgorod – “Freedom is near!” With these words the so-called “Legion Freedom for Russia” addressed the public. At the same time, apparently units of the unit attacked the Russian border region of Belgorod. In doing so, they carried the Ukraine war to Russia like never before. But how will Russia react?

The Kremlin in Moscow was “deeply concerned” about the situation in Belgorod. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also used the occasion of the “sabotage of Ukrainian fighters against Russia” to once again defend Moscow’s war against Ukraine. “It requires great efforts from Russia, the military special operation will continue not to allow such incidents anymore,” he said. Previously, Peskov also said that Ukraine wanted to distract from their defeat in Bakhmut with the operation.

Kremlin “deeply concerned” about Belgorod: partisans probably pushed back

The Russian side is now saying that the attacking troops in Belgorod have been “blocked and crushed”. In addition, the ministry released a video that is said to show airstrikes against the intruders in the so-called anti-terrorist operation. “More than 70 Ukrainian terrorists, four armored vehicles and five SUVs were killed,” military spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday. In addition to border guards, the air force and artillery units were also deployed to combat the intruders, Konashenkov said in Moscow. The information cannot be verified independently.

However, the town of Graivoron, which borders on the Ukrainian region of Sumy, was particularly hard hit. Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said 12 civilians were injured by the shelling. Many people have fled. Ukrainian fighters fired at Graivoron and other nearby villages with mortars and artillery. “Damage was noted on 29 homes and three cars,” he said.

In the video: Russians attack Russia – who are the Belgorod partisans?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has always emphasized that his troops did not attack Russian territory, but only liberated occupied territories. The Russian Defense Ministry, on the other hand, once again blamed Ukraine for the unprecedented attacks since the war began 15 months ago, but did not name any losses in its own ranks.

Ukraine, on the other hand, denied having anything to do with the attacks. In Kiev, it was pointed out that volunteer corps made up of Russian citizens claimed responsibility for the attacks. In fact, there are Russians fighting on the side of Ukraine, but it was considered unlikely that they could act unaided in numbers and with such equipment.

Belgorod attack: malice from Ukraine – Prigozhin etches against Russia’s leadership

In Kiev, the advisor to the presidential office, Mykhailo Podoliak, reacted with malice on Twitter, as in similar incidents in Russia in the past. Russia could sell defending its own territories as a victory, he said. The “Russian regime” should think about the reality: “The sooner they leave all areas of Ukraine, the less catastrophe Russia will experience in the end,” he wrote.

In view of the fighting in the Belgorod region, the head of the Russian private army Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, also reported new criticism of the Russian power apparatus. Instead of dealing with the security of the state and its borders, officials squandered public funds. “There is no leadership, no desire and no personalities ready to protect our country,” Prigozhin etched. He has repeatedly pointed out the dangerous situation in the regions and called for more to be done to secure the border.

“Putin, it must be more brutal”: How does Russia react to Belgorod?

The former Russian secret service officer Igor Girkin, also known for his sharp attacks on the Moscow military leadership, sees the attacks on Russian territory primarily as “diversionary maneuvers by the enemy” in order to start the long-planned large-scale offensive. Ukraine’s goal is to get Russia to spend more resources protecting its own territory, said the ultra-nationalist, also known by his nickname Strelkov.

Political scientist Sergey Markov, who is close to the Kremlin, said that the pressure on the Russian leadership to finally start the war against Ukraine is increasing. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin himself once said that Russia had not even started in earnest. Against the background of the fighting in the Belgorod region, it is now easier for Putin to order a new wave of mobilization. “Putin, it has to be tougher, more brutal! That will now be the loud demand of the people,” said Markov. (dpa/rjs)