Belgium have had no luck with their opponent in the round of 16. After sweeping the group stage, the Belgians will have to dance with the ugliest in the round of 16. The team led by Roberto Martínez will have to face the Portugal of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Renato Sanches or Pepe. They will come out with their classic 1-3-4-2-1 formation and with all the stars. Their time has come.
There is no debate in Belgium, the goal has an owner: Thibaut Courtois. The Real Madrid goalkeeper has been one of the fittest goalkeepers on the planet this season and wants to end this good year with the European title.
Toby Alderweireld is a classic from Belgium. Since the selection began to be a promise of the future, he has formed ranks on the defensive line. You want to confirm the explosion of your selection.
Jason Denayer has not had an easy week. Despite the superiority of his team, the center-back has been singled out for a serious error in ball delivery that cost them a goal against Denmark. He has accepted the criticism and is looking forward to getting back on the pitch and showing what kind of center back he is.
Jan Vertonghen is the captain of the Belgian national team. Like Alderweireld, it’s hard to remember his national team’s defense without him at center. He has inherited the leadership of Kompany.
Thomas Meunier has found the title. The Belgian winger was going to be a substitute, but Castagne was injured in the first game. He has not missed his chance and is performing at a very good level.
Youri Tielemans on the double pivot. The midfielder has taken a giant leap this season with Leicester City and is in the crosshairs of all the big clubs in Europe.
The leader returns, Kevin De Bruyne returns. The Belgian was already a starter in the last game against Finland and held up well. He is prepared to be important and have his team’s entire game revolve around him. The best player in Belgium, the one in charge of making a difference and finding Lukaku.
Thorgan Hazard is no longer Eden’s brother. He has had a very good season with Borussia Dortmund and is a starter for Roberto Martínez. You will start from the left lane.
It does not matter that he did not have a good season, in the important games you have to line up the good players, and Eden Hazard is. He will start as second right winger with freedom of movement.
Yannick Carrasco will play as a left winger, rotating with Thorgan Hazard and sharing defensive duties. You may occupy more defensive positions.
Romelu Lukaku wants to win the Eurocup and wants to be the top scorer in the competition. He has had a very good season with Inter Milan and continues unstoppable.
