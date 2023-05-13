There is a rare normality in the supermarkets of the Delhaize chain in Belgium. All the ones in the country are open, says the company. Walking into two of them in Brussels, some aisles show unusual gaps and gaps in shelves, but it’s not overwhelming. It’s not even very eloquent. Nor are there any longer posters with the protests of the workers or union pickets to tell customers what is happening. To realize the problem that exists, you have to be aware of it. What a problem? The huge gap between the workforce and the company since the Dutch multinational Ahold Delhaize decided to franchise the 128 establishments it owns in Belgium and has become a major labor dispute in the country for more than two months.

“The goal is to bring all the Delhaize stores together under the same model to stimulate growth […]. There will be no impact on the employment of the workers of these supermarkets”, the company said when it announced the decision in early March. He did not convince the workers: “On the franchise menu: loss of jobs, reduction of working conditions and wages, increase in precarious contracts, disappearance of workers’ rights to organize collectively,” the unions have reiterated this week offering some numbers: a 30% lower salary or 25 workers for a 2,000-square-meter store compared to 75 in a chain-owned establishment.

Until now the clash has resulted in strikes, protests and stores that have been closed in a climate of tension that has ended in court. The company has ended up asking the judges to limit the pickets and prohibit blocking the doors. They have accepted the corporate request. Between April and May the action of these groups is limited and the supermarkets are already open as if nothing had happened.

The unions are outraged: “The aim of the strike is to establish a balance of power to bring management to negotiate,” one of the protest leaders, Myriam Djegham, declared in the local press. “It is very worrying that justice takes sides in the conflict, choosing to favor the economic interests of the company.”

The Dutch parent Ahold acquired Delhaize in 2015, a Belgian chain with more than 150 years of history that is well-known throughout the country and identified with the drawing of a lion. It was sold as a merger and, in fact, changed the name of the group by uniting both companies. It is now called Ahold Delhaize and it is a distribution giant that had a turnover of 85,000 million euros in 2022, which employs 414,000 employees and has, with different brands, 7,659 stores in 10 countries, mainly in Europe and the United States.

The franchise model is not new to this company. He has it very rehearsed in Europe. Of those almost 7,700 establishments that it had open at the end of last year, 2,040 are “associates”, as it calls franchises in its documents addressed to regulators and shareholders, in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Greece. The number will grow if the protest does not change the opinion of the managers of the group.

Appearances suggest that they will not change their plans. The closest thing to a union information picket that there is in an establishment in the center of Brussels are four workers sitting in some camping chairs a few meters from the door of the supermarket eating a sandwich. Not a claim poster. Not a t-shirt with a slogan. It seems more like a stop to rest in the middle of the day.

But the pulse, though invisible, does not drop. “Discussions with unions remain difficult,” admits a company spokesperson. Local media, such as BX1, speak of higher than normal absenteeism rates, something confirmed by the company itself. And next May 22 there is a call for a strike and a demonstration in the Belgian capital. Until then it does not seem that anything is going to move or that there is a possibility of an arrangement. The next meeting will be held the day after the mobilization.

Here you can consult the latest Letters from the correspondent

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL