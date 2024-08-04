The Belgian Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Belgian Triathlon Federation have decided withdraw its mixed team from competition at the 2024 Paris Olympic Gamesscheduled for this Monday, August 5.

This decision was made after the triathlete Claire Michel fell ill after competing in the women’s event on July 31, according to the EFE Agency.

“Claire Michel, a member of the relay team, is unfortunately ill and must withdraw from the competition”both entities announced in a statement issued on Sunday. The decision was agreed upon with the athletes and their close entourage.

“The IOC and Belgian Triathlon hope that lessons will be learned for the upcoming triathlon competitions at the Olympic Games. We are thinking about the guarantee of training days, competition days and the format of the competitions, which must be clarified in advance and ensure that there is no uncertainty for athletes, the environment and fans,” the organisations added in their statement.

After her participation, Michel finished 38th in the women’s competition and then, according to Belgian media, showed symptoms of illness. Concerns about the quality of water in the Seine River have been a topic of controversy during these Olympic Games, especially due to the presence of the E. coli bacteria. This fact had already caused the postponement of the men’s event and the cancellation of training sessions, as happened this Sunday.

Claire Michel was to compete in the mixed relay alongside Marten van Riel, Jolien Verveylen and Jelle Geens.

🇫🇷 PARIS RIVER MAKING ATHLETES SICK – OLYMPIANS WITHDRAW Belgium pulls out of mixed relay triathlon after Claire Michel fell ill following a swim in the R. Seine at the #Olympics Switzerland also faces issues, Adrien Briffod withdrew due to a gastrointestinal infection. pic.twitter.com/AmK4qmzRNy — UG DIPLOMAT (@UGDiplomat) August 4, 2024

On the other hand, The Swiss team also suffered a major loss with the departure of Adrien Brifford due to a gastrointestinal infection. However, the Swiss delegation’s doctor, Hanspeter Betschart, said that this situation cannot be linked to the quality of the water in the Seine.

Brifford to be replaced by Simon Westermannwho will join Olympic runner-up Julie Derron, as well as Cathia Schar and Max Studer.

