Flanders wants to overhaul the inspection of cars, because it is now a bit of a mess.

Not everything is arranged perfectly in the Netherlands, but there are quite a few things that we do better than our southern neighbors (nothing to the detriment of our Belgian readers). For example, the inspection of cars is not very well organized in Belgium, as we wrote in February.

In Belgium the situation is as follows: you cannot have your car inspected at normal garages, for that you have to go to an inspection station. These are not government inspection stations (like the RDW with us), but private companies that have been given a monopoly by the government per region.

Due to the absence of competition, these inspection stations do not always consider customer friendliness to be of paramount importance and they often charge hefty prices. There are also long waiting times and sometimes cars are wrongly rejected.

The Flemish Minister of Mobility, Lydia Peeters, now wants to put things in order. She wants to (partially) end the monopoly. This means that recognized garages will also be allowed to inspect cars. Just like in the Netherlands. This should result in shorter queues and lower prices.

The Belgians are not yet fully committed to the Dutch model. The garage may only carry out the re-inspection after a car has previously been rejected. The inspection stations therefore retain a monopoly on the first inspection.

Incidentally, the plan is not yet in cans and jugs. It’s another plan. We will explore what is possible. If the reforms are implemented, it is planned to do so in 2024.

