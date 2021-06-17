The football world was rocked when Eriksen collapsed to the ground in the Euro Cup match between Denmark and Finland. There were some very tense minutes, in which many feared for the Dane’s life, but finally it seems that the player is out of danger, although he is still hospitalized.
The signs of support did not stop, one of the most popular was that of his teammate at Inter, Lukaku, who scored a goal and wanted to dedicate it to him. Today Lukaku’s Belgian team faces Denmark with the obvious loss of Eriksen, and according to the Inter forward, they want to pay tribute to make everyone aware of the importance of everyone having first aid training.
The Belgian forward explained that in the 10th minute, Eriksen’s bib number, would throw the ball out and promote applause to honor and support the Danish player. A beautiful gesture, unprecedented, that shows the kindest face of football and that should serve to really raise awareness to save lives.
Besides Lukaku, Vertonghen, Alderweireld and Chadli, they also played with Eriksen and are also the ones who have promoted the idea. The Belgian players have been very aware of the Dane’s state of health at all times and have offered to help as necessary.
Some Danish players have had to receive psychological therapy after what happened, something totally understandable and it is also positive that it is normalized. Many people refuse to go to therapy, and the fact that footballers, who are taken as role models, if they receive psychological attention, can help many people to be encouraged to receive it. In any case, the tribute should serve as a catharsis for everyone, whether they are Eriksen’s teammates or not, since it could have happened to anyone and it must be difficult to play a game knowing that the same thing can happen to you as the Dane.
