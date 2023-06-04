Le Soir: Belgium will demand an explanation from Kyiv because of the use of its weapons near Belgorod

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of Belgium “at the first opportunity” will ask Kiev for an explanation because of the use of weapons of its production by the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Belgorod. About it informs Belgian newspaper Soir, citing a source.

On June 3, the Washington Post reported that the saboteurs who attacked the Belgorod region at the end of May used vehicles and weapons from the United States, Poland, the Czech Republic and Belgium. It was also indicated that they had rifles from Belgium and the Czech Republic and at least one AT-4 anti-tank system.

“Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder and Foreign Minister Aja Labib will contact the Ukrainian authorities at the earliest opportunity to demand clarification,” the Soir text says.

In addition, Brussels insists that the weapons were intended exclusively for use by the Ukrainian armed forces to protect territories and populations. This is explicitly stated in the accompanying documents for each shipment, added the source of the Belgian newspaper.

From May 22 to May 23, a counter-terrorist operation regime was in effect in the Belgorod region due to the penetration of saboteurs into the region. The Russian defense department then announced the blocking and defeat of members of the sabotage and reconnaissance group.