In the second half, two shots from Hazard and De Bruyne overturn Poulsen’s goal. Race characterized by the stop of the game in the tenth minute for a collective greeting of teams and stadium to the convalescent Eriksen

Belgium beat Denmark 2-1, dragged by a Lukaku who regained his usual form only in the second half. The Danes believed in it for the entire first half, dominating 1-0 with Poulsen’s lightning goal in the second minute of play and easily controlling a dull and unrecognizable Belgium afterwards. First half characterized above all by the game stop in the tenth minute for a collective greeting of teams and stadium to the convalescent Eriksen.

Everything changes in the second half, when Lukaku sets an action of his own and in three moves the ball goes into the net, after a pass to De Bruyne and the realization of Hazard: equal to 55 minutes from the start. The situation is then overturned by De Bruyne in the 71st minute. Denmark still in the race and Belgium not at its best but victorious thanks to two decisive actions but not on average with the rest of the game.

