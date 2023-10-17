The qualification match for the Euro 2024 between the Belgian and Swedish national teams was suspended at half-time for security reasons after police confirmed that two people had been shot dead in Brussels before Monday night’s match.
A gunman, claiming to be a member of the Islamic State terrorist group, opened fire on a group of Swedish fans, two of whom were killed, and a third was wounded.
The images published by the Belgian newspaper Het Laaste Niews They showed a man in an orange jacket on a scooter firing a rifle and taking cover in a nearby building.
According to Belgian national television, the attacker was killed by the police.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo expressed his condolences to his Swedish counterpart for the attack: “I have just offered my deepest condolences to Ulf Kristersson following tonight’s heartbreaking attack against Swedish citizens in Brussels.”
“Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones. As close partners, the fight against terrorism is joint.”
The match reached half-time at the Stade Roi Baudouin with the score at 1-1 after goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Romelu Lukaku, but the match did not resume. According to Swedish broadcaster TV6, the Swedish players, once they found out what had happened, told UEFA that they did not want to continue playing and the Belgian team agreed.
“Due to the incidents that occurred tonight in Brussels, the match is suspended. Our thoughts are with all those affected,” the Belgian team published on their social networks.
UEFA also issued a brief message: “Following a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels this afternoon, it has been decided, after consultation with the two teams and local police authorities, that the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden. Further communications will be made.”
With the match already suspended, police asked fans to remain in the stadium for their safety. It is estimated that there were approximately 35,000 people in the camp and they remained there until they could be evacuated. A minute’s silence was observed before the start of the match and fans were visibly distraught in the stands.
Belgian authorities have raised Brussels’ terror alert to its highest level and the second highest in the rest of the country.
The Stade Roi Baudouin is located in the northwest district of Brussels, about 6.4 kilometers from Boulevard d’Ypres, where the shooting took place.
