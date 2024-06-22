Belgium and Romania will face each other in group E of Euro 2024. The Red Devils will go into this match as clear favorites to take the three points and with this, surely secure first place in the group. For its part, Romania will come from an interesting duel against Ukraine that has managed to change the vision of many about the possibilities of its team and that today is the revelation of the tournament.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about the duel between Belgium and Romania: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineups, forecast and more.
City: Köln, Germany
Stadium: Rhein-Energie-Stadion
Date: Saturday June 22
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: To define
VAR: To define
In Spain The match can be followed live through La 1 de TVE and in streaming through RTVE Play.
In Argentina will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico in Sky HD and in USA in
Foxsports.com.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Slovakia
|
D 0-1
|
Euro 2024
|
Luxembourg
|
W 3-0
|
Friendly
|
Montenegro
|
W 2-0
|
Friendly
|
England
|
E 2-2
|
Friendly
|
Ireland
|
E 0-0
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Ukraine
|
W 3-0
|
Euro 2024
|
Lienchestein
|
E 0-0
|
Friendly
|
Bulgaria
|
E 0-0
|
Friendly
|
Colombia
|
D 2-3
|
Friendly
|
North Ireland
|
E 1-1
|
Friendly
The biggest news that relates to the Belgian team is the surprising absence in the goal, and that is that after Courtois’ resignation from the Euro Cup, there has been a gap that is difficult to cover. By this we do not mean that Casteels is a bad goalkeeper, but he is not up to par with what is possibly the best in the world.
The Romanian team may have been the surprise of the tournament, and that is the most news that can be given about them after the first day. In a state of form that no one expected, and as first in a group where the vast majority could consider them last, she not only won the first game, but also beat a Ukraine in which there was a lot of hope.
Currently, they are in a great position in their group to advance to the next round, and their match against Belgium will be the one that fully defines what their intentions are in this Euro Cup, because beating a rival like that can give them a lot of confidence heading into the round of 16. of final.
Belgium: Casteels, Castagne, Debast, Vertonghen, Theate, De Bruyne, Onana, Tielemans, Trossard, Lukaku and Doku.
Romania: Moldovan, Mogos, Dragusin, Racovitan, Olaru, Sorescu, Cicaldau, Sut, Ianis Hagi, Coman and George Puscas
At the beginning of the Euro Cup, everyone would have said that Belgium is the favorite of this match, and the quality of its players dictates it. But after the first day of the Euro Cup, there are more and more skeptics with the Belgian team and more believers in a Romanian team that has had a magnificent first day, winning 3-0 against its rival and being first in its group right now. .
Despite everything, and for mere statistics, we continue to think that the Belgian team has more than enough weapons to win the match, although it will not be easy for them, so we believe that the result will be 2-1 in favor of De Bruyne’s team. , in a game that they will surely suffer to carry out.
Belgium 2-1 Romania.
#Belgium #Romania #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #Euro
Leave a Reply