The round of 16 continues at Euro 2020 where the teams will seek their pass to the next round; Belgium and Portugal will meet at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville o’clock at 2:00 p.m.

Belgium -which looks like one of the favorites to win the title- qualified as group B leader with nine points from three wins and will seek to prevail in what is considered by many as an ‘early final’ of the tournament.

For its part, Portugal entered the round of 16 as third place in group F with four points, the product of a win, a draw and a defeat. Commanded by Cristiano Ronaldo they will try to give a coup of authority and advance to the quarterfinals.

ALIGNMENTS

BELGIUM

Courtois, Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen, Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, T. Hazard, De Bruyne, E. Hazard and Lukaku

PORTUGAL

Patricio, Guerreiro, Dias, Pepe, Dalot, Moutinho, Palhinha, Sanches, Jota, Silva and Ronaldo

.