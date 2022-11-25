The second date in the group stage of a World Cup is usually, and is, a key date to see which teams are shaping up to play in the round of 16 of the tournament. On this occasion, through Group F, both Belgium and Morocco have the opportunity to take a very important leap towards that hypothetical classification.
On the European side, they come from playing very badly but thanks to the hierarchy of their offensive players and a great performance by Thibaut Courtois (he saved a penalty) they defeated Canada 1-0 in the opening match. While the Africans played a very intelligent game against Croatia, the last runner-up in the world, and they were left with a very valuable tie that can position them very well for the closing of the group.
It will be a match in which Belgium will attack and seek to get the advantage early while Morocco will propose a very physical duel in midfield and will be waiting for a possible counterattack to create danger for the Belgians.
City: Doha, Qatar
Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium
Schedule: 10:00 a.m. (ARG), 7:00 a.m. (MEX), 2:00 p.m. (ESP) and 5:00 p.m. (QAT)
Referee: To confirm
VAR: To confirm
TV channels: Movistar+, LaLigaSportsTV and GOL Mundial all matches of the tournament
live streaming: RTVE.es and World Goal
TV channels: DIRECTV Sports and TyC Sports
live streaming: You must have the paid services of Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play.
TV channels: TUDN, TV Azteca and Sky Sports.
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
TV channels: Fox/FS1 (in English) and Telemundo/Universo/Peacock (in Spanish)
live streaming: Telemundo Sports Live
TV channels: RCN and Caracol
Live streaming: Sports RCN Live and Caracol Play
Injury news in Belgium
The squad commanded by Roberto Martínez is 100% with the inclusion of Romelu Lukaku who was not available in the debut against Canada
Morocco Injury News
The Moroccan squad is at 100% of its physical abilities to face the match against Belgium
It will be a match in which the Europeans will dominate on the ball and will be able to win 2-1 with a great performance from Eden Hazard.
