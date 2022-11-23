Belgium vs. Canada, see the goals of the game, Qatar World Cup 2022

The golden generation of Belgian football is fading. As its current captain, Eden Hazard, seems to have done forever. Qatar 2022 will be the last chance for the footballers who, together with their architect, the Spanish Roberto Martínez, have transformed a country of 11.59 million inhabitants into a benchmark.

This Wednesday, against Canada (22:00 local time, -3 GMT), they start a new path. The protagonists have recognized that in Russia 2018 they lived their best moment. A World Cup that ended up being the best in its history after achieving third place.

The first goal came at minute 44 by action of Michy Batshuayi at minute 44 of the initial time.