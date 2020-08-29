Brussels (Belgium) has been living with a mask for a little over two weeks, the Covid-19 health crisis requires. “After these two weeks, there was no noticeable impact on the number of contaminations, the figure even remained slightly up last week, but for the government, it is still too early to take stock“, explains journalist Julien Gasparutto from Brussels.

“Many Belgians return from holidays in the red zone, so there is still a lot of mixing. In any case, the measure of wearing a mask is rather well respected and beware of offenders: it will cost you 250 euros if you do not wear masks.“warns Julien Gasparutto. 1,200 reports have been drawn up. In Antwerp, still in Belgium, the wearing of a mask was made compulsory a month ago, following an upsurge in the epidemic. The measure has just just come. to be lifted, because the number of contaminations fell again.