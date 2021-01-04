Driving at 30 km / h in a city? The Belgians are doing it. In Brussels, the authorized limit was lowered to this speed a few days ago, reports France 2, Monday January 4. The information is now displayed in large format in all entrances to the capital. This measure, however, is not unanimous. “I already have a lot of trouble placing myself between 40 and 50 … This will create more problems than anything else”, considers a driver rather annoyed.

Another relativizes: “If everyone’s rolling at 30, then it’s fine, everyone’s moving, there’s a flow.” In total, 85% of roads are affected by this new measure. The authorities will also increase the number of radars. For their part, the elected officials deny themselves wanting to make numbers. For them, the goal is above all security. It is a question of “save lives”, according to Elke Van Den Brandt, Minister of Mobility in Brussels.

