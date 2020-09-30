Upgrade
Belgium The stalemate that has lasted for more than 21 months is coming to an end, Belgium finally gets a government

September 30, 2020
in World
New Prime Minister Alexander de Croo will take the oath of office on Thursday.

Belgian the more than 600-day journey without an official government will finally end on Thursday with the new prime minister Alexander de Croo swears oath by the king Philippelle.

Government negotiators confirmed on Wednesday that de Croo, representing the Flemish Liberal Party, would become prime minister. This was reported by, among others, the news agency AFP.

Belgium has not had a majority government since December 2018, when the then prime minister Charles Michelin the government had to resign. The 2019 elections did not bring an obvious solution to the government shortage, so Belgium has been Sophie Wilmèsin led by a minority government.

Coalitions formation is exceptionally painful in Belgium because, in addition to political divisions, language borders cross the country.

Belgium is divided geographically into the more prosperous Dutch-speaking Flanders and the poorer French-speaking Wallonia. There is also a German-speaking minority in the country of about 11.5 million inhabitants.

Now negotiated the composition of the government has been named the Vivaldi government because the colors of the parties are said to be reminiscent of Antonio Vivaldin the four seasons of the work. The seven-party coalition government includes the Socialist and Liberal parties in both language areas, as well as the Greens and the Flemish Christian Democratic Party, CD&V.

