Belgium, Rambo suicidal denier in the woods. He wanted to kill the virologists

The Coronavirus emergency continues not only in Italy but in the world. From the Belgium comes a story that is unbelievable, linked precisely to the spread of the pandemic. A military man, – reads the Messaggero – defined as the Rambo denier, has decided to create panic, threatening the highest authorities of the country and also the most famous virologists. For weeks the media talked about his escape into the woods, yesterday the tragic ending: Jurgen Conings was found lifeless, he would have committed suicide.

His body – continues the Messenger – was found in a forest in the Belgian municipality of Dilsen-Stokkem. He had disappeared from a barracks on May 17 and suspected of terrorism, he had the intention of hitting a series of personalities and institutions, including one of the country’s leading virologists. Security forces had searched 10 homes belonging to people believed to be close to the fugitive. Last month, police found the soldier’s car, in which 4 anti-tank rocket launchers and other ammunition were found.