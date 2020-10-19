Belgian government will harden the measures to deal with the coronavirus epidemic. “And all this for what? To shut us down for another month”, says a restaurateur on social networks. Grégory Dinoir runs a chip shop in Tournai (Belgium). Like all restaurants and cafes in the country, he prepared yesterday to close his establishment for four weeks. “Maybe some don’t pay attention, but not everyone’s”, says Grégory Dinoir.

The closure of restaurants, which until now only applied in Brussels, has been extended to the whole country in the face of the explosion in cases of Covid-19. The number of contaminations and deaths doubles every week. “We, at the start, we thought we were going to follow France and close earlier. It was already serious but it was fine. But when we learned that we were going to close for a month, we saw it very badly. “, says a man. Belgium is one of the European countries most bereaved by the coronavirus with more than 10,000 deaths for 11 million inhabitants.

