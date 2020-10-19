The health situation is worsening in Brussels and Wallonia, in Belgium. “Like everywhere in Europe, the epidemic is on the rise, but faster than elsewhere“, reports journalist Julien Gasparutto duplex in Brussels for 19/20, Sunday October 18.”For example, the incidence rate, that is to say the number of contaminations per 100,000 inhabitants, is twice as high in Belgium than in France“, he continues.

The situation is so critical in many hospitals that the Minister of Health does not hesitate to speak of a tsunami, and to qualify the situation “uncontrollable“. Measures will come into force on Monday, October 19, such as the closure of cafes and restaurants for a month, as well as the establishment of a curfew from midnight to 5 am. Teleworking will again become the norm. “Other restrictions may intervene in the coming days in culture, sport, in all non-essential activities, already warns another politician of the country“, adds Julien Gasparutto.

