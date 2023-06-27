Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Belgium | The former King Albert II of the Belgians has been taken to the hospital

June 27, 2023
Belgium | The former King Albert II of the Belgians has been taken to the hospital

It is said to be a precautionary measure. Albert II, who ruled between 1993 and 2013, is 89 years old.

Belgians former king Albert II has been taken to the hospital, says the news agency AFP, referring to information from the Belgian VRT and RTBF media.

According to the king’s spokesman, 89-year-old Albert II is suffering from dehydration and is being examined. According to the spokesperson, the king is conscious, and it is a precautionary measure.

Albert II served as king from 1993 to 2013, until he handed over power to his son, the current king For Philippe.

Albert II and his wife, the 85-year-old queen Paolahave appeared in public only rarely in recent years.

Belgium is a constitutional monarchy where the power of the king is very limited. However, the king signs the laws enacted by the House of Representatives.

