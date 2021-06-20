Belgium The deceased found in Belgium is probably a barren soldier

The soldier had been on the watch list, according to authorities, because he was suspected of being far-right

Belgian in the east, a deceased has been found who is believed to be a soldier suspected of far-right views. He fled the military base with guns around mid-May.

Prosecutors say the cause of the soldier’s death is suspected suicide.

The soldier had been on the watch list, according to authorities, because he was suspected of being far-right. He had been punished for racist and violent messages posted on social media.

Helsingin Sanomat reported in May that the Belgian police were looking for a soldier for the life of this well-known virus researcher.

