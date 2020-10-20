In Brussels, at the Saint-Jean clinic, around fifty Covid patients are treated; this is three times more than the current capacities of the services. The patients are younger than during the first wave, and more strongly affected by the virus. Belgium is now one of the most contaminated regions in Europe. To cope with this resurgence of the epidemic, the country has decided to close its bars and restaurants for a month.

The drastic measure is not always well understood because it contrasts with a number of contradictory signals sent in recent weeks by the authorities. For example, wearing a mask outdoors is no longer compulsory after having been done. The social bubble was re-established after being abandoned. “I think that Belgium has never really relaxed these strategies, there has always been this social bubble, this desire to wear the mask … but it is really the control, or in any case the pedagogy around these measures, which made sure that even though they were there, people no longer applied them“, analysis Yves Coppieters, epidemiologist, in the 19/20 edition of Monday, October 19.

