Friday, December 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Belgium | The Christmas tree fell at the Christmas market, the woman died

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Belgium | The Christmas tree fell at the Christmas market, the woman died

The authorities are investigating whether the Christmas tree was secured well enough and whether the weather had an effect on what happened.

Woman died when a Christmas tree fell on him at a Belgian Christmas market. In addition, two people were injured. The authorities gave details of the accident that happened in the municipality of Oudenaarde on Friday, reports news agency Reuters.

The person who died in the accident was a 63-year-old local woman. Local women were also slightly injured.

Belgian the Dutch-language public radio VRT says that the incident happened on Thursday evening.

Among other things, VRT the video he published about the incident in his article shows an approximately 20-meter lighted fir tree first swaying and then falling.

The authorities are investigating whether the Christmas tree was secured well enough and whether the weather had an effect on what happened. According to Reuters, the weather was stormy at the time of the incident.

See also  IPC-S drops 0.18% in the 3rd four-week period of August, after falling 0.07% in the 2nd preview, says FGV

Delivered to the Christmas tree market Pierre Demesmaeker told VRT that he was shocked by what happened. He said that the tree had already tilted before, which had been tried to be fixed. According to him, the wind was strong on the day of the event.

According to VRT, the Christmas market event was suspended.

Oudenaarde, located in East Flanders, Belgium, has approximately 30,000 inhabitants.

to Belgium storm Pia also caused a death in the Netherlands, where a woman died on Friday from injuries caused by a tree that fell on top of her, reports Reuters. The storm also caused traffic problems in Britain.

#Belgium #Christmas #tree #fell #Christmas #market #woman #died

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Anna Montañana, new coach of Hozono Global Jairis

Anna Montañana, new coach of Hozono Global Jairis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result