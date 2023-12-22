Belgium | The Christmas tree fell at the Christmas market, the woman died

The authorities are investigating whether the Christmas tree was secured well enough and whether the weather had an effect on what happened.

Woman died when a Christmas tree fell on him at a Belgian Christmas market. In addition, two people were injured. The authorities gave details of the accident that happened in the municipality of Oudenaarde on Friday, reports news agency Reuters.

The person who died in the accident was a 63-year-old local woman. Local women were also slightly injured.

Belgian the Dutch-language public radio VRT says that the incident happened on Thursday evening.

Among other things, VRT the video he published about the incident in his article shows an approximately 20-meter lighted fir tree first swaying and then falling.

The authorities are investigating whether the Christmas tree was secured well enough and whether the weather had an effect on what happened. According to Reuters, the weather was stormy at the time of the incident.

Delivered to the Christmas tree market Pierre Demesmaeker told VRT that he was shocked by what happened. He said that the tree had already tilted before, which had been tried to be fixed. According to him, the wind was strong on the day of the event.

According to VRT, the Christmas market event was suspended.

Oudenaarde, located in East Flanders, Belgium, has approximately 30,000 inhabitants.

to Belgium storm Pia also caused a death in the Netherlands, where a woman died on Friday from injuries caused by a tree that fell on top of her, reports Reuters. The storm also caused traffic problems in Britain.