The first train that runs on cooking oil tested

Belgian rail operator Lineas has successfully tested the operation of a locomotive using used cooking oil as fuel for the first time. The experiment was carried out in the port of Ghent as part of an investigation to reduce emissions. The train is similar to a classic diesel locomotive but emits 85% less CO2 on non-electrified tracks. The company reports it.

Lineasthe site reports Primaonline.it, the largest private railway operator in Europe, focuses onedible oil spent as sustainable fuel for part of its fleet of approximately 250 locomotives. In the port of Ghent, the biofuel 'Fame' (the English acronym for fatty acid methyl ester) is available in abundance at the subsidiary of the agroindustrial group Cargill. In the absence of a refueling infrastructure during the presentation, the train was refueled using a tanker. Lineas wants to reduce its direct emissions by 42% by 2030, partly with the use of biofuels and believes that cooking oil is more sustainable than rapeseed biofuel. The testing phase of the cooking oil trains is expected to last until June this year.