The police in Brussels this morning searched sixteen places in connection with a major investigation into corruption in the European Parliament (EP). It is suspected that ‘a country in the Persian Gulf’ is trying to buy influence in European politics. According to Belgian media, it concerns Qatar. Four people have been arrested. Among the suspects are mainly employees, but also a former MEP.
