The Sprint Race at Spa-Francorchamps turned out to be a real nightmare for the Formula 2 drivers and fans, who had patiently awaited the start in the early afternoon, then postponed to 18:15 due to bad weather conditions. After returning to the track following the Formula 1 qualifying, the race actually lasted only three lapswith the first three drivers maintaining their starting positions: for the first time since the Feature Race in Monaco he returned to victory Zak O’Sullivanfollowed by Dennis Hauger And Richard Verschoor. An event with much controversy and devoid of emotion, except for the brave Andrea Kimi Antonelli overtaking on Franco Colapinto for sixth position

Race report

Initially scheduled for 18:15, the green light was postponed by a quarter of an hour. Despite having secured pole position yesterday, Paul Aron did not start from 10th on the grid due to the ten-place penalty inflicted following contact with Bearman and Maloney in the last Feature Race in Hungary, with the Estonian driver still starting ahead of everyone in tomorrow’s race. A penalty that has thus allowed O’Sullivan to inherit the first spot on the grid, maintaining the lead of the race at the start of the attack by Hauger, with Verschoor in turn firmly in third position. More in difficulty Antonelliovertaken by Crawford in the duel for sixth place, even if the driver from Bologna then gave the only real thrill of the race to the 3rd round: after several attempts to regain the position, the young Prema talent succeeded in his goal by coming alongside Colapinto at the entrance to Eau Rouge, without lifting his foot from the accelerator on the wet asphalt despite the Argentine’s determined defense and with the risk of contact with the latter’s car or with the protective wall.

A courageous and applaudable maneuver, but already during the same lap here comes the decisive episode: Martì stops at the edge of the track due to a technical problem, with the race direction imposing the regime of safety car. While the stewards recover the car, the intensity of the rain increases, to the point that the stewards, on the 7th lap, interrupt the race by displaying the Red flagwith the drivers always behind the safety car. Once back in the pit lane, the race direction officially announced the decision to definitively interrupt the Sprint Race, with the assignment of halved points that do not affect the general classification.

F2 / Belgium 2024, Sprint Race: Finishing Order