An exciting Sprint Race with the final standings constantly in doubt at Spa-Francorchamps, but not for the two Prema drivers: protagonists of a great fight in the initial stages on a damp circuit that put the talent of the young talents to the test, the one who emerged was Dino Beganovicwho after the overtaking immediately at the start by Gabriele Mini he returned to the lead, holding it until the checkered flag. The third position was more complex, with Tim Tramnitz close to the podium but overtaken during the last lap by Noel Leon at the end of a no-holds-barred battle.

Race report

It should be underlined, even before the start, the three-place grid penalty for impeding inflicted on the debutant Tuukka Taponenwith the young Ferrari promise starting from 16th place, today as in tomorrow’s Feature. Same penalties, this time for having taken advantage in the final stages of qualifying by exploiting the escape routes of the track, for Flörsch, Boya, Meguetounif, Wurz and Inthraphuvasak.

A race made complex by the conditions of wet trackespecially in the Eau Rouge-Raidillon area, where Esterson lost control of the car and hit the barriers during the 1st lap. An accident without consequences, but which forced the entry of the Safety Car after a very positive start for Minì, who jumped to the top of the standings inside turn 1 by overtaking his teammate Beganovic. Tramnitz also did well on Ramos, in this case for third place. Once hostilities resumed on the fourth lap, the race lead changed again in favor of Beganovic, who took advantage of the slipstream of the Palermo driver’s car to get back in front of everyone at Raidillon. A maneuver that allowed the Swedish Ferrari Driver Academy driver to maintain the lead of the Sprint from that moment until the checkered flag, despite the various attempts to attack by Minì, who was very fast especially in the second sector. The fight for third place was decidedly more open, however, with Tramnitz’s virtual presence on the podium only being called into question on the last lap, with the German defending himself tooth and nail from Leon’s attacks (not without risk of contact between the two), but with the Mexican finally climbing onto the third step of the podium. For Beganovic, on the contrary, it is the first success in a Sprint during this season, the second overall after the one obtained in the Feature in Australia. With this result, Minì in turn maintains the lead in the general classification over Browning and Fornaroli, respectively 6th (not without a risk of contact with Meguetounif, then penalized for track limits) and 8th. Out of the points, and also penalized for the same reason, also Arvin Lindblad, protagonist however of a nice comeback from 27th place on the grid.

F3 / Belgium 2024, Sprint Race: Finishing Order (top 10)