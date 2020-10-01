Alexander De Croo was notably Minister of Finance in the outgoing team.

The outcome of the negotiations, Wednesday September 30 at dawn, puts an end to a political crisis of 493 days since the legislative elections of May 26, 2019. Sixteen months after the elections, Belgium has a new Prime Minister , Alexander De Croo, a Flemish liberal at the head of a coalition of seven parties, relegating the majority nationalists in Flanders to the opposition.

Marked by a progression of extremes and environmentalists, this election had further fragmented the political landscape and significantly complicated the constitution of a majority around the traditional parties, which had emerged weakened. It took more than ten attempts since the vote to find common ground.

Taking into account the breakup at the end of 2018 of the center-right coalition set up in 2014, Belgium had been deprived of a majority government for more than 21 months.

Finally, seven parties managed to agree to take the reins in the midst of the economic crisis linked to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. These are the six parties of the socialist, liberal and environmental families (each time a French-speaking group and its Dutch-speaking counterpart), to which is added the CD&V, the party of the Flemish Christian Democrats.

The coalition of four families, baptized “Vivaldi”, named after the composer of the “Four Seasons”, marks the return of socialists and environmentalists, while the Flemish nationalists of the N-VA, the first party in Flanders, associated with power between 2014 and 2018, are excluded. According to a source close to the negotiations, the ecologists should inherit three or four ministerial portfolios including those of Climate and Mobility.

Alexander De Croo, who was finance minister in the outgoing squad (which included the liberals), was the frontrunner for the post of prime minister. The presence of a Flemish at “16 rue de la Loi”, a first since 2011, makes it possible in particular to compensate for the fact that this new government is in the minority in the group of Dutch-speaking deputies.