The selection of Belgium obtained the first three points in the Euro 2024 after defeating his counterpart this Saturday Romania, 2-0, in a group E match of the tournament.

Youri Tielemans (2) and Kevin De Bruyne (80) They scored for the ‘Red Devils’ who tied the other three teams in group E with 3 points.

The Belgians of Domenico Tedesco They will face Ukraine on the last date.

“It seems that someone has given Lukaku the evil eye. It seems inexplicable that he has not yet scored a goal in the entire Euro Cup. He has had multiple opportunities in the first two games. And it is not that everything that falls into his boots fails , because it is also right,” said the EFE agency.

And he added: “The problem is that when it hits the target, technology always appears to ruin the end of a drought that would make anyone desperate. But at least it was compensated with an assist to Tielemans that alleviated the ills of Belgium, erratic in its premiere, defeated 0-1 by Slovakia, and with an alarming lack of aim with Lukaku in the spotlight.”

Kevin de Bruyne, the figure. Photo:TIME / SOFASCORE

“We played well as a team and deserved to win. We played a little better than in the first game, which we lost against Slovakia (0-1). We created more chances, but we still gave away opportunities and we had to score more,” De Bruyne noted.

And he added: “We knew what we had to do today, it was win, and we did it. Now we are going to rest, we know what we have to do in the third game. We have a new team with many young people. I am getting older and I want to show in my last years with the Devils how to behave as a player and as a leader.”

Belgium vs. Statistics Romania Photo:TIME / SOFASCORE

It was no surprise

EFe pointed out that “he could not stumble again if he did not want to complicate his existence in the Eurocup. Domenico Tedesco did not want surprises and that is why he shook the bench to try to generate a change that he achieved. Forced to dispense with several players affected in his staging , as soon as he recovered his pieces he took them to the chess board. Tielemans, Verthongen and Theatefully recovered from their injuries, entered the scene.

“In the first game it was seen that he was unlucky by two millimeters (in the offside). The handball is still not clear. I don’t know if it was or not. And he scored three goals and all three were disallowed. Then the goalkeeper also appeared . Or the defender, saving goals at the last moment. I don’t think there is a specific reason that explains this,” said Domenico Tedesco, Belgium coach.

In group B, all four teams are tied with three points, so the final date will be very important.