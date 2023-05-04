BRUSSELS. In the context of a federal prosecution, led by a West Flanders investigative judge specializing in terrorism, the East Flanders Federal Criminal Police carried out nine searches, namely in Roeselare (two), Menen (three), Ostend, Wevelgem and Ghent. This was reported by the Belgian federal prosecutor in a note. The special units of the federal police – writes the prosecutor – have provided the necessary support for the arrest of various suspects. Seven people were arrested and interrogated. The investigating judge will then decide whether to issue an arrest warrant. Potential charges are attempted terrorist assassination, participating in the activities of a terrorist group, and preparing a terrorist attack. Almost all of the suspects are of Chechen origin (three of them also have Belgian nationality) and belong to a group of fervent ISIS supporters. They are suspected of preparing a terrorist attack in Belgium. Several scenarios have been mentioned, the target of the planned attack has not yet been precisely determined.