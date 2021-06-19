Tragedy in Belgium: an elementary school under construction collapsed in the port city of Antwerp. The toll is three dead and nine injured, eight of whom are in serious condition, as reported by the Belgian news agency. Scaffolding and parts of a school building under construction in the Nieuw Zuid area of ​​Antwerp reportedly collapsed, overwhelming construction workers who were working on the construction site. The reason for the collapse is not yet clear: according to the construction company in charge of the works, it is “still too early” to understand the causes of the accident.

There may still be two people under the rubble, the rescue teams are working with the help of molecular dogs. Belgian King Philip expressed his condolences and reported that he will visit the site of the collapse in person