Schaerbeek, Molenbeek 2.0, I read in the newspapers after Tuesday’s incidents. I do not agree.

I don’t write about Molenbeek because I know too little about it. I know Schaerbeek much better. We have been living there for 7 years. One of our children goes to nursery school. The others attend a dance and music school between Schaerbeek and Evere. I played basketball in Canter Schaerbeek for several years. Same as my son. Of course we cannot say that we know every corner of it, but in addition to living there, we frequent the activities of the ‘neighborhood’ quite assiduously: social, cultural, musical, sporting.

Schaerbeek is a municipality (we would call it a neighborhood) of Brussels with over 130 thousand inhabitants, more or less the size of Ferrara. It extends from the center to the north of Brussels.

It is a very diverse municipality in its population with two large communities of Moroccan and Turkish origin, to which are added infinite nationalities: Bulgarians, Romanians, Italians, French, Albanians are perhaps the other most numerous but I could be wrong. It has a strong Flemish community which is not so easy to find in Brussels.

It is a ‘poor’ neighborhood by Belgian standards, but with notable pockets of wealth. It has a high unemployment rate by Belgian standards, but it has a lot of entrepreneurial activities. It has residential areas with magnificent art nouveau houses, and areas of less noble houses but always somewhere between beautiful and more than decent. It has a splendid, large and very popular park. It has playgrounds and schools of all kinds and types. It has churches and mosques and probably other places of worship that I don’t know about.

It has Belgian brasseries, Kosovar cafes, Italian restaurants, Turkish restaurant street, halal kebabs, Moroccan tea rooms, a German bakery, Bulgarian and Polish shops.

It has a vibrant associative fabric, medical homes in every area of ​​the neighborhood, solidarity houses. It has the most beautiful municipal building in Brussels, a train museum to visit next to a beautiful station that pairs with the Municipality.

It has a beer museum that opens two mid-afternoons a week and is the only place to enjoy beer brewed in Schaerbeek. He has the upside down archery team and the spit-the-longest-cherry-stone contest. It has a swimming pool that reopened after years and the local media focused on the possibility of wearing a burkini in the pool, something that no one regularly does.

The reality is varied, interesting and complicated and an entire city cannot be accused of being a terrorist den, of being the magna in which Islamic extremism grows, of being this or that. It is a city with many faces that try to coexist together.

A dear friend who lives near us recently recounted this episode. A young man queuing at an Arab bakery. His turn comes and the shop assistant addresses him in Arabic. He replies in French that he doesn’t speak Arabic. She says: ‘It’s your parents’ fault that you don’t speak Arabic.’ He replies: ‘It’s no one’s fault, ma’am. We are in Belgium, French is spoken here.” An exchange worth several editorials.