Last day in Group B. A group with surprises, which has been very close with the exception of Belgium. The Belgians are confirmed as favorites to win the Eurocup and have not gotten into trouble, three games, three solvent victories. Denmark, who started the day with 0 points, has recovered their boat adrift and is classified as second. Finland, the big surprise, is third and will have to wait for results.
Belgium The day began with the tranquility of the duties done, classified for the next round and with the first place practically assured. Roberto Martínez took advantage of the situation to give way to the substitutes, in addition to giving minutes to Witsel, Eden Hazard and De Bruyne. Of course, Lukaku also played, who scored and already adds 3 goals. Hradecky, the Finnish goalkeeper, scored his own first. The Belgians have nine points.
Denmark gave the bell. Eriksen’s scare sparked the Danes in the game against Finland and they ended up losing. They could not with Belgium and have paid for the broken dishes with Russia. Four goals like four suns. Damsgaard, Poulsen, Christensen, and Maele. Victory by 4 goals to 1, best goal difference in the group (except for the Belgians) and second place.
Finlandfinally finished third. The Finns, although they came to dream of a draw against Belgium, fell by 2 to 0, with no option to reply. Third position with 3 points and a goal difference of -2. They will have it complicated.
Russia comes out of the Eurocup humiliated. They have never given the feeling of being a victorious team. The hardest blow was tonight with Denmark’s win. Only Dziuba, and a penalty, has been able to beat Schmeichel. They leave the Eurocup bottom with three points and -5 goals.
