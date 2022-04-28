Brussels.- The Embassy of Mexico in Belgium received three pre-Hispanic archaeological pieces that would be auctioned by the Casa Carlo Bonte Auction in the Belgian city of Bruges on March 15, 2022.

Through a statement, the Government of Mexico announced that Belgium returned the archaeological pieces, which form part of the cultural heritage of the Mexican nationaccording to experts from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH),

The pieces were going to be auctioned on March 15 by the Carlo Bonte House Auction, in the city of Bruges, Brussels. Nevertheless, their sale was canceled and they were returned after the Mexican Embassy contacted the auction house and the Belgian judicial authorities, in addition to sharing the position of the Government of Mexico before the commercialization of archaeological pieces abroad, as well as its negative implications in terms of conservation and cultural dissemination.

Thus, this Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the pieces were voluntarily returned by Mrs. Maria Helena Defever, 98 years old. Through the Embassy of Mexico in Belgium, the Government of Mexico thanked Mrs. Defever for her gesture, within the framework of the good relations that prevail between the two countries. It is hoped that the action of this Belgian citizen will serve as an example to other people and auction houses in Europe, in order to prevent her from profiting from Mexico’s heritage.

The Embassy in Belgium also thanked the Bruges Local Police and the West Flanders Federal Police of Belgium for their collaboration.

The three archaeological pieces returned by Belgium will soon be repatriated to Mexico. Photo: Government of Mexico

In the near future, the pieces will be repatriated to Mexico through the efforts of the Embassy of Mexico in Belgium and, later, the Legal Consultancy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will deliver the heritage objects to the authorities of the federal Ministry of Culture and the INAH for their due protection, study , analysis and conservation.

Auction houses are invited to join in the protection and safeguarding of cultural heritage, and private collectors abroad who currently have pieces that are part of Mexico’s heritage are invited to return them for study, conservation and dissemination. It’s not about decorations or luxury itemsbut of goods that are testimony to the identity and memory of the original peoples.

It is also a call to reflect on the ethical and moral codes around the commercialization of illegally plundered cultural property, an act that threatens the heritage of humanity.

The Government of Mexico reiterates its commitment that, before each auction held abroad where national heritage is attempted to be marketed, the campaign will continue. #MyHeritageNotForSalewith the aim of discouraging interest in buying and generating awareness that these are not decorations but objects that are testimony to the identity and memory of the native peoples of Mexico.