Belgium rejects the extradition of Rafael Correa requested by Ecuador

The Belgian Ministry of Justice has rejected the extradition of former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa requested by Quito, his lawyer, Christophe Marchand, confirmed to Efe on Friday, after the European country had granted political asylum to the former president.

The National Court of Justice (CNJ) of Ecuador formally requested the extradition of Correa on April 22, sentenced in 2020 to eight years in prison for bribery and a fugitive from Justice in Belgium.

Instead, Belgium had recognized Correa as a political refugee on March 15 “due to the political trials of which he is a victim in Ecuador,” the law firm Ius Cogens explained in a statement, specifying that this decision is firm from the beginning. April 15.

EFE