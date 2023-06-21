with videosBelgium has closed a turbulent week with a convincing victory in the battle for European Championship qualification. The Red Devils had no child for Estonia, which was pushed aside with 0-3. Romelu Lukaku was the big man with the Belgians. View all results from tonight at the bottom of this article.



Sports editorial



20 Jun. 2023

Lukaku already gave Belgium a 0-2 lead before the break. After 37 minutes he opened the scoring by working in a cross from the right, three minutes later the striker struck after a cross from the left. The all-time top scorer of the Belgian national team increased his goal total to 75. In the final phase, PSV striker Johan Bakayoko, who was given a starting place, determined the final score at 0-3.

With this, Belgium put an end to a week in which a conflict was central. Goalkeeper and captain Thibaut Courtois left the Belgian training camp on Monday because he was not allowed to wear the captain’s armband against Austria. ,,I am surprised and shocked”, said national coach Domenico Tedesco at the press conference. See also Mercedes wants to close the gap to Red Bull and Ferrari at Silverstone this weekend with upgrades

Romelu Lukaku. © AP



Courtois felt humiliated, according to the coach, but gave a different interpretation of the situation on Monday evening. ,,I am very surprised by his partial and subjective account of a private conversation we had after the game against Austria. I want to make it clear that this is not the first or the last time I talk to a coach about problems in the dressing room, but no one has ever brought this out before. I am very disappointed about this and what he has said does not correspond to reality.”

The band moved to the upper arm of Lukaku, who thus had an excellent evening in Estonia. Matz Sels replaced Courtois in goal. Belgium has now collected seven points after three matches in the European Championship qualifying series. Austria is the leader in the group with ten points. The Austrians, who have played a game more than Belgium, won 2-0 against Sweden.

Watch Bakayoko’s goal here:

Anniversary Ronaldo

Another great milestone for Cristiano Ronaldo: the 38-year-old Portuguese kicked off in Iceland tonight and thus played his 200th match in his country’s shirt. Ronaldo became the first international ever to play 200 matches for a national team. In the end, it was a memorable game for the player of the Saudi Al-Nassr, because in injury time he shot his team to a 0-1 win. See also 10-year-old transgender model opens New York fashion show

Ronaldo before the match. © ANP/EPA



Norway and Bosnia

Thanks to Manchester City phenomenon Erling Haaland, Norway booked a resounding victory in Cyprus. The Scandinavians, who still have to pull out all the stops to be there next year at the European Championship, won 3-1 thanks to two goals from the top striker. Bosnia and Herzegovina had an embarrassing evening. The number 57 in the world fell 0-2 against Luxembourg, which is 34 places lower in the ranking.

Watch Haaland’s second goal here:

Sadilek scores

FC Twente player Michal Sadílek scored for the Czech Republic for the first time on Tuesday. The midfielder did that in the exhibition match at Montenegro. Czech Republic won 4-1. Václav Cerný, also a FC Twente player, also participated with the Czechs.

View tonight’s results here:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also ESC: Lord Of The Lost wins preliminary decision

Match Center

Check all programs, results and standings from the top competitions in Spain, Italy, France, Germany, England, Belgium and the Netherlands in our match center. Check out all our podcasts and football videos below.

Listen to our football podcasts here





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our latest football videos below

Romelu Lukaku. © BELGA

