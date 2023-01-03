Former Belgian Prime Minister Verhofstadt called the effect of EU sanctions against Russia zero

Former Prime Minister of Belgium, Member of the European Parliament Guy Verhofstadt has publicly admitted that the EU’s sanctions policy against Russia has failed. With such a statement spoke Hungarian news channel M1.

The publication commented on the publication of Verhofstadt on the social network Twitter, where the MEP called the effect of sanctions against Russia zero. “Nine sanctions packages and less than zero impact!” – wrote the ex-premier.

The journalists of the publication recalled that Verhofstadt “often criticizes Hungary and its government, as well as politicians defending national interests, for the first time in a long time admitted that the sanctions measures taken to break Russia were ineffective.”

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the declared sanctions war against the country. The head of state stressed that the West had not achieved its goals. “This did not happen, because together we created a reliable margin of safety,” the Russian leader said.