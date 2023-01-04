Anti-Russian sanctions imposed by Western countries did not affect the daily lives of Russians in any way and did not force them to take to the streets to protest against the authorities. About this on Tuesday, September 3, reported correspondent of the Belgian television and radio company RTBF in Moscow, Louis Portal.

“The daily life of Russians has not changed since the tightening of Western sanctions. Most of them still support Vladimir Putin. Anti-Russian sanctions do not seem to encourage the population to challenge the authorities,” the journalist was forced to admit.

He also pointed out that Western brands that left the country have mostly been replaced, be it cosmetics, fashion or food.

“Russian, Turkish or Chinese brands hastened to fill empty spaces in shopping centers,” Portal noted.

Only the Russian industry, according to Portal, is faced with a shortage of electronic components, but the country’s leadership is already taking on this problem.

According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly spoken about the redirection of economic flows from Europe to Asia, which the government under his control has been doing for many months.

“And this trend will intensify in 2023 and beyond,” the journalist predicted.

