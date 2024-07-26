Formula 3 is getting ever closer to the conclusion of the 2024 championship with the Belgian Grand Prixthe penultimate round of the season before the summer break and the final GP scheduled between the end of August and the beginning of September in Monza, where the new champion of the category will be crowned. In the meantime, the qualifying session held in Spa-Francorchamps ended with a positive result for Leonardo Fornaroliwhich with the 3rd half will be able to try to attack the two drivers who precede him in the general classification: Gabriele Minì, current leader, and Luke Browning. A test on the legendary Belgian circuit that did not smile on the Sicilian driver, only 11th, while the British driver (4 points behind the Prema driver) will start from seventh position in the Feature Race on Sunday, with his compatriot Arvin Lindblad seriously risking losing any chance of aiming for the title, thanks to a disappointing 27th place.

A result that is certainly not positive, with the joy of the pole position and the extra points that went instead for the first time in F3 to the British driver Callum Voisinmoreover in a session that saw the debut absolute of the young Finn Tuuka Taponen17-year-old from the Ferrari Driver Academy who replaces Nikola Tsolov in ART Grand Prix, suspended for participating in the Eurocup-3 championship on the Spa circuit at the beginning of the year. A very convincing debut already from the Free Practice, with a 13th final place that narrowly missed out on obtaining the ‘pole’ for tomorrow’s Sprint Race.

After an initial qualifying session in which the other two drivers of the French team had occupied the virtual front row, with Van Hoepen followed by his teammate Mansell and several laps cancelled for various drivers due to track limits, the standings underwent a major upheaval in the last five minutes. In this instance, Voisin set the best time in 2:04.321 with a tenth of an advantage over Dunne And Bakers. However, in the last minute available to improve their performance, some drivers failed to cross the finish line before the checkered flag for excessive traffic caused by Dunne’s slowdown, with the final standings remaining unchanged.

F3 / Belgium 2024, Qualifying: starting grid

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Callum Voisin Rodin 2:04.321 2 Alex Dunne MP Motorsport +0.123 3 Leonardo Fornaroli trident +0.132 4 Sebastián Montoya Fields +0.200 5 Noel Leon From Amersfoort +0.224 6 Max Esterson Jenzer +0.224 7 Luke Browning Hi-tech +0.252 8 Sami Meguetounif trident +0.296 9 Tim Tramnitz MP Motorsport +0.299 10 Santiago Ramos trident +0.308 11 Gabriele Mini Press +0.339 12 Dino Beganovic Press +0.415 13 Tukka Taponen ART Grand Prix +0.437 14 Oliver Goethe Fields +0.439 15 Laurens van Hoepen ART Grand Prix +0.579 16 Nikita Bedrin AIX Racing +0.579 17 Matias Zagazeta Jenzer +0.696 18 Joseph Loake Rodin +0.911 19 Sophia Florsch From Amersfoort +1.023 20 Christian Mansell ART Grand Prix +1.027 21 Martinius Stenshorne Hi-tech +1.057 22 Mary Boya Fields +1.181 23 Peter Wisnicki Rodin +1.190 24 Joshua Dufek AIX Racing +1.311 25 Tommy Smith From Amersfoort +1.458 26 Cian Shields Hi-tech +1.669 27 Arvid Lindblad Press +1.813 28 Charlie Wurz Jenzer +1.927 29 Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak AIX Racing +1.976 30 Kacper Sztuka MP Motorsport +1.987

Race dates

With the Formula 3 qualifying concluded, the next appointment with the category will be scheduled tomorrow at 09:50 with the Sprint Racewhich will open the day at Spa-Francorchamps. A race that, due to the inversion of the grid of the first twelve classified drivers, will see the starting from pole position Dino Beganovicwhile Voisin will start ahead of everyone in the Sunday’s Feature Raceexpected at 08:30. Both races live on Sky Sports F1channel 207.