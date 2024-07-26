Formula 3 is getting ever closer to the conclusion of the 2024 championship with the Belgian Grand Prixthe penultimate round of the season before the summer break and the final GP scheduled between the end of August and the beginning of September in Monza, where the new champion of the category will be crowned. In the meantime, the qualifying session held in Spa-Francorchamps ended with a positive result for Leonardo Fornaroliwhich with the 3rd half will be able to try to attack the two drivers who precede him in the general classification: Gabriele Minì, current leader, and Luke Browning. A test on the legendary Belgian circuit that did not smile on the Sicilian driver, only 11th, while the British driver (4 points behind the Prema driver) will start from seventh position in the Feature Race on Sunday, with his compatriot Arvin Lindblad seriously risking losing any chance of aiming for the title, thanks to a disappointing 27th place.
A result that is certainly not positive, with the joy of the pole position and the extra points that went instead for the first time in F3 to the British driver Callum Voisinmoreover in a session that saw the debut absolute of the young Finn Tuuka Taponen17-year-old from the Ferrari Driver Academy who replaces Nikola Tsolov in ART Grand Prix, suspended for participating in the Eurocup-3 championship on the Spa circuit at the beginning of the year. A very convincing debut already from the Free Practice, with a 13th final place that narrowly missed out on obtaining the ‘pole’ for tomorrow’s Sprint Race.
After an initial qualifying session in which the other two drivers of the French team had occupied the virtual front row, with Van Hoepen followed by his teammate Mansell and several laps cancelled for various drivers due to track limits, the standings underwent a major upheaval in the last five minutes. In this instance, Voisin set the best time in 2:04.321 with a tenth of an advantage over Dunne And Bakers. However, in the last minute available to improve their performance, some drivers failed to cross the finish line before the checkered flag for excessive traffic caused by Dunne’s slowdown, with the final standings remaining unchanged.
F3 / Belgium 2024, Qualifying: starting grid
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Callum Voisin
|Rodin
|2:04.321
|2
|Alex Dunne
|MP Motorsport
|+0.123
|3
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|trident
|+0.132
|4
|Sebastián Montoya
|Fields
|+0.200
|5
|Noel Leon
|From Amersfoort
|+0.224
|6
|Max Esterson
|Jenzer
|+0.224
|7
|Luke Browning
|Hi-tech
|+0.252
|8
|Sami Meguetounif
|trident
|+0.296
|9
|Tim Tramnitz
|MP Motorsport
|+0.299
|10
|Santiago Ramos
|trident
|+0.308
|11
|Gabriele Mini
|Press
|+0.339
|12
|Dino Beganovic
|Press
|+0.415
|13
|Tukka Taponen
|ART Grand Prix
|+0.437
|14
|Oliver Goethe
|Fields
|+0.439
|15
|Laurens van Hoepen
|ART Grand Prix
|+0.579
|16
|Nikita Bedrin
|AIX Racing
|+0.579
|17
|Matias Zagazeta
|Jenzer
|+0.696
|18
|Joseph Loake
|Rodin
|+0.911
|19
|Sophia Florsch
|From Amersfoort
|+1.023
|20
|Christian Mansell
|ART Grand Prix
|+1.027
|21
|Martinius Stenshorne
|Hi-tech
|+1.057
|22
|Mary Boya
|Fields
|+1.181
|23
|Peter Wisnicki
|Rodin
|+1.190
|24
|Joshua Dufek
|AIX Racing
|+1.311
|25
|Tommy Smith
|From Amersfoort
|+1.458
|26
|Cian Shields
|Hi-tech
|+1.669
|27
|Arvid Lindblad
|Press
|+1.813
|28
|Charlie Wurz
|Jenzer
|+1.927
|29
|Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak
|AIX Racing
|+1.976
|30
|Kacper Sztuka
|MP Motorsport
|+1.987
Race dates
With the Formula 3 qualifying concluded, the next appointment with the category will be scheduled tomorrow at 09:50 with the Sprint Racewhich will open the day at Spa-Francorchamps. A race that, due to the inversion of the grid of the first twelve classified drivers, will see the starting from pole position Dino Beganovicwhile Voisin will start ahead of everyone in the Sunday’s Feature Raceexpected at 08:30. Both races live on Sky Sports F1channel 207.
