The Belgian GP qualifying report

Under the rain of Spa-Francorchamps the pole position for the Belgian GP tomorrow was surprisingly grabbed by Ferrari Charles Leclerc. The fastest of all was, and by far, Max Verstappen. The Dutchman had put half a second ahead of the Monegasque, but the ten-place drop on the grid has dropped him to 11th place on the grid and opened the way for the Ferrari driver. Alongside him on the front row, Leclerc will find a reborn Sergio Perezwho with his back to the wall qualifies third and who, starting second, could even think of playing for the victory. Second row for the Hamilton-Norris duo, third for Piastri and Russell.

The words of the top 3

Max Verstappen (1st – will start 11th, Red Bull): “Good qualifying, luckily the weather held up. Everything worked well, the tyres we put on allowed us to do good times. In Q3 we didn’t know if the track would dry out and we kept a set of intermediates anyway, luckily in the previous sessions we got through without any problems. I tried to do clean laps in the wet. Tomorrow it should be warmer and there shouldn’t be any rain, so degradation will be an important factor. Tomorrow I will start from the back, today I did the best I could. We don’t know how fast we will be tomorrow, I hope we can make up ground. Turn 1? Sometimes it’s chaotic. We will try to get a good start and stay out of trouble. Winning? We are not making life easy for ourselves. Tomorrow in the dry it will be tough, we will try to do our best. We hope to fight with Ferrari and Mercedes and maybe – with a bit of luck – also the McLarens”.

Charles Leclerc (2nd – will start 1st, Ferrari): “It will be exactly like last year. I didn’t expect this result given the complicated conditions. We did something that goes beyond expectations. It’s a good result for the team, now we have to focus on tomorrow and see what happens without the rain. Without the rain we would probably have fought for fifth place, with Mercedes. The rain helped us but I’m not complaining, I’m very happy with the lap I did in Q3. It’s nice to be back at the front on the grid, now we have to finalise. It’s not the easiest pole to keep here on the first lap, but every start is different. Tomorrow in Eau Rouge I’ll decide what to do, the goal is to stay in the lead”.

Sergio Perez (3rd – will start 2nd, Red Bull): “Qualifying was complicated, as always in these conditions. It’s always easy to do something wrong, we saw it recently too. But luckily I managed to put everything together. Unfortunately we didn’t have a new set of tyres in Q3, because in Q2 we were off the pace and we started having problems getting into the top 10. Here is perhaps one of the best places to start second, tomorrow I will try to do what I did with Charles last year at the start. Tomorrow the race will be dry, we will see how it goes. Tomorrow there will be an opportunity for us to aim for the win. It will be a long race, degradation will be a tricky factor due to the asphalt. I have good feelings”.