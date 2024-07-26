The first step he could take Paul Aron to put behind the mistakes made in the last Feature Race in Hungary was to conquer the pole position at Spa-Francorchampsand the Estonian Hitech driver has successfully achieved this goal. For the twenty-year-old, it is the second consecutive pole position start, in a session that saw him engaged in a direct challenge with his rival for the title: Isaac Hadjar.

Once the track activity has resumed following the Red flag exposed for the technical failure of the car Victor Martinsthe Frenchman from Campos had initially achieved the best time of the session, with the possibility of starting from pole which however was shattered in the final minutes for two reasons: in addition to the performance of Aron, who stopped the clock on the1:56.959the Red Bull Junior Team driver was unable to lower his times also due to a mistake made during the decisive lap, with the introduction of the safety mode. A mistake that also allowed Gabriel Bortoleto to overtake Hadjar, thus jumping to the front row behind Aron. However, other problems could arise for the transalpine, just like for Antonelliauthor of the 5th time: both pilots, in fact, are under investigation for impedingWhile the Frenchman could receive a penalty for obstructing Miyata, race direction is analyzing Antonelli’s maneuver on Maloney.

F2 / Belgium 2024, Qualifying: starting grid

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Paul Aron Hi-tech 1:56.959 2 Gabriel Bortoleto Invicta +0.168 3 Isaac Hadjar Fields +0.282 4 Jack Crawford DAMS +0.423 5 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Press +0.438 6 Zane Maloney Rodin +0.547 7 Frank Colapinto MP Motorsport +0.724 8 Richard Verschoor trident +0.789 9 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsport +0.815 10 Zak O’Sullivan ART Grand Prix +0.832 11 Amaury Cordeel Hi-tech +0.842 12 Kush Main Invicta +0.845 13 Enzo Fittipaldi From Amersfoort +0.862 14 Juan Manuel Correa DAMS +0.954 15 Oliver Bearman Press +1.020 16 Miyata Return Rodin +1.104 17 Josep Maria Martí Rodin +1.161 18 Raphael Villagomez Fields +1.230 19 Taylor Barnard From Amersfoort +1.829 20 Joshua Durksen AIX Racing +2.113 21 Roman Stanek AIX Racing +2,500 22 Victor Martins trident Timeless

Race dates

Closing the parenthesis with today’s qualifying, Formula 2 will return to the track tomorrow afternoonimmediately after the third and final F1 Free Practice session, for the Sprint Race. Green light that will turn on at 2.15pmwith the first box on the starting grid occupied by O’Sullivantoday author of the 10th time. Last appointment before the summer break Sunday at 10:00in this case with the Feature Race.