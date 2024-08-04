Claire Michel was hospitalized with E.coli bacteria shortly after completing the individual event; she would compete in the mixed event

Belgium’s mixed triathlon team has withdrawn from the competition in Paris after one of its athletes, Claire Michelbe hospitalized. She was diagnosed with the E.coli bacteria, found in contaminated food and water. In note released this Sunday (4.Aug.2024), the Belgian Olympic Committee said it hopes that “lessons are learned” with the episode.

“We think about training days that can be guaranteed, competition days and formats that are clear in advance, and conditions that do not cause uncertainty for the athletes, their teams and the fans”, stated the entity in the text.

The withdrawal comes after the controversy involving the quality of the water in the River Seine, where the athlete competed in the individual event on Wednesday (31.Jul.2024). The cause of the infection has not yet been confirmed. With information from Standard.

Claire Michel would compete with the team in the mixed modality this Monday (5.Aug.2024). O Belgian Olympic Committee said in note that the decision to no longer participate in the competition was taken in consultation with the delegation and the athletes.

Early last week, the Paris Olympic Organizing Committee even postponed the men’s triathlon event due to pollution in the River Seine, detected after an analysis of the water.

Here is the full text of the committee’s note:

“The BOIC and Belgian Triathlon regret to announce that the Belgian Hammers will not participate in the Mixed Relay competition at the Paris Games tomorrow. This decision, as well as the communication surrounding it, was made in collaboration with the athletes and their team.

“Claire Michel, one of the athletes on the mixed relay team, unfortunately has to withdraw from the competition due to health problems.

“Claire Michel is a member of both the BOIC and World Triathlon athlete committees. As an athlete representative, she is dedicated to continually evaluating and improving conditions for athletes.

“BOIC and Belgian Triathlon hope that lessons can be learned for future triathlon competitions. We are thinking about training days that can be guaranteed, competition days and formats that are clear in advance, and conditions that do not cause uncertainty for the athletes, their teams and the fans.”