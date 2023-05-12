The government stated that half of the aid, amounting to a total value of 92 million euros, will be in the form of armored vehicles, weapons and ammunition, and that the first shipments are expected to arrive “very quickly”.

As for the other half, it will be allocated to the population and civilians in the form of humanitarian aid, which will be distributed in major cities in coordination with the United Nations, and with the aim of “strengthening” the Belgian diplomatic presence in the region through the establishment of two diplomatic centers for Brussels in Moldova and Armenia.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hajja Lahbib stressed the importance of “accompanying and protecting” the growing number of Ukrainians seeking refuge in neighboring Moldova.

Prime Minister Alexandre de Croo said: “For the war to end, the counter-offensive that Ukraine is planning must be successful. The additional support that Belgium is providing today will contribute” to this.

Since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war in February 2022, Belgium has provided Ukraine with aid to Ukraine in the military and civil fields worth about 300 million euros, including those announced on Friday.

The Prime Minister’s Office told AFP that to date, taxes on interest on Russian assets frozen in Brussels amounted to 625 million euros. Belgium intends to benefit from it to support Ukraine in the military and civil fields, and to host Ukrainian refugees on its territory.

Belgium is among the most prominent countries in the European Union in terms of the amount of Russian assets that have been frozen as a result of the sanctions imposed in the wake of the Ukraine war.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the value of frozen assets in Belgium belonging to the Russian Central Bank amounts to 180 billion euros.

The European Union is studying legal means that may allow the use of frozen Russian assets to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine.