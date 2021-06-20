Belgium will prohibit the entry of travelers who are not citizens of countries of the European Union from the United Kingdom and from other states, including seven Latin Americans, to try to limit the spread of a variant of the coronavirus.

The United Kingdom and Georgia They are the only two countries in Europe to appear on the list of 27 states affected by this closure of the Belgian borders that will take effect on June 27 at the latest, the government reported.

The list also includes, among others, Bolivia, Paraguay, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Bosuana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jordan, Qatar, Nepal, Trinidad and Tobago, Bangladesh, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Eswatini (Swaziland ), Lesotho, Namibia, Mozambique, Suriname and Pakistan.

The UK is on the list, said Jan Eyckmans, spokesman for Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

Belgium is concerned about the Delta variant, which has arisen in India and has caused an increase in the cases of covid-19 in British territory, forcing the lifting of the latest restrictions, which was scheduled to take place on June 21 in England to be postponed for four weeks (each nation in the kingdom has your own calendar).

Belgian measures already applied to South Africa, India and Brazil.

With the new measures, only EU citizens and Belgian residents coming from the countries on the list will be able to enter Belgium but they will have to comply with strict quarantine rules and undergo screening tests.

Exceptions will only be made for diplomats on essential missions and transportation personnel, the government says.

The Delta variant represents 6.1 percent of infections in Belgium, according to the latest statistics, but some studies estimate that the real percentage is higher.

Even before the measures announced on Saturday came into force, travelers from the UK had to justify the urgency of their trip in order to enter Belgium.

