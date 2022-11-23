With a shy 1-0, Belgium defeated Canada and took their first three points in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. ‘The Red Devils’ failed to show the great performance that had characterized them in Russia 2018, while the ‘Canucks’ They were strong and organized. However, they failed to make it happen and they were left with the disappointment of not celebrating their first goal cry in their World Cup history.

Belgium were looking to reaffirm their Russia 2018 pecking order and show why many put them as one of the favourites. While Canada wanted to dream of a great performance in its World Cup debut after 36 years of absence. The two teams left their goals halfway.

The Belgians took the victory by the slightest difference against a Canada that resisted the offensive attempts of the Europeans and, in some sections of the match, even managed to dominate the game.

They did so at the beginning of the meeting. The Canadians took to the pitch proposing a physical and organized approach. With overflows and quick actions, the white dresses reached the goal of the Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois. But they couldn’t make it.

One of the turning points of the match came at minute 9. The Belgian player Yannick Carrasco touched the ball with his hand and after a VAR review the referee of the match, the Zambian Janny Sikazwe, awarded a penalty in favor of Canada.

The person in charge of collecting it was the Bayern Munich midfielder, Alphonso Davies. The ’19’ shot with little power and Courtois guessed the trajectory of the ball, snatching Canada’s first goal cry, not only of the game, but of their entire World Cup history.

The ‘1’ of ‘Los Diablos Rojos’, meanwhile, became the first Belgian to save a penalty in a World Cup.

The first half was marked by the Belgian difficulty in approaching the Canadian pitch. And also due to the inability of the white team to finalize their goal options.

Only until minute 43, a Belgian individual managed to change the 0-0 score. Defender Toby Alderweireld launched a long pass that traveled into the opponent’s box. And after great control, striker Michy Batshuayi scored the first, and only, goal of the match.

The second half passed without many surprises. It showed two teams with difficulty building with the ball and with definition problems in the last third.

News in development…