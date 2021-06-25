The round of 16 of the Eurocup already promise us unforgettable duels. One of them will be the one that faces Belgium and Portugal, two clear favorites to win the tournament. Both have top-notch players, including candidates for the Ballon d’Or such as De Bruyne or Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact, today’s game could be decisive for the decision of the winner of the best player of the season.
Belgium arrives as one of the teams that has played the best, they have won all their matches and their offensive players have shown to be in good shape. For its part, Portugal, has not been more irregular but has shown to be able to compete against any team in a group that included the last two world champion teams, France and Germany.
On which TV channel can I watch Belgium – Portugal?
On Spain It will be seen on Telecinco from 4:00 p.m.
DIRECTV Sports will broadcast the match on Ecuador, Colombia and Peru (9: 00h), Venezuela and Chile (10: 00h) and Argentina (11: 00h). In the penultimate country it can also be seen at the TNT Sports Stadium.
In the United States, it can be seen on ESPN in the time bracket between The Angels (7:00 a.m.) and New York (3:00 p.m.).
How can I follow Belgium – Portugal in streaming?
On Spain It can be followed on MiTele Plus.
On Mexico it can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
On Latin America can be followed on DIRECTV Play Deportes, in addition to TNT Sports Go on chili.
The match will be played at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, with a capacity of 60,000 people, although due to the pandemic situation the capacity will be reduced by half.
The last confrontation between these two teams took place in a friendly in 2018 to prepare for the World Cup, in which both drew at 0.
BELGIUM
He is one of the teams with the most potential up front, everything and that Eden Hazard is not yet at his best level. He will probably come off the bench again, as he is showing that he is a great shock.
Roberto Martínez will be able to count on all his troops, which is great news after De Bruyne and Hazard were doubts until the last moment. But now, you can count on the best, to face the reigning champion of the European Championship. This is the first meeting in a major tournament between Belgium and Portugal, so there are few precedents, we will see which team prevails.
PORTUGAL
The current champion arrives with the satisfaction of having competed against the current world champion, but also with the doubts generated in the match against Germany. Belgium plays with a similar lane system, which did so much damage to Semedo and the Portuguese defense. That is why perhaps the coach Santos should rethink some changes, although his potential is offensive, so he could perfectly go to a goal duel, since the Belgian defense is not a prodigy.
In principle, Santos will be able to count on all the troops. We all want to see Joao Félix on the lawn, from whom we expected a greater role. Once the annoyances are overcome, he could enjoy minutes against Belgium and be decisive if the match reaches the end even. Renato Sanches has given a great performance, so Bruno Fernandes could be the one sacrificed for the match.
BELGIUM (1-3-4-3)
Courtois; Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen, T. Hazard, Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, De Bruyne, Carrasco, and Lukaku.
PORTUGAL (1-4-2-3-1)
Rui Patricio; Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Guerreiro, Danilo, Moutinho, Danilo, Renato, Diogo Jota, Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo.
I think it will be a duel with a lot of goals and that Portugal will finally prevail since I consider that they are a more compensated team.
Belgium 2-3 Portugal
