Belgium Portugal streaming and live TV: where to see the European 2021 match

BELGIUM PORTUGAL STREAMING TV – Tonight, Sunday 27 June 2021, at 9 pm Belgium and Portugal will compete in Seville for the round of 16 of the 2021 European Football Championships (Euro 2020). In the stands about 15 thousand fans, reduced capacity due to the health emergency. Where to see Belgium Portugal live on TV or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Below all the information in detail:

On TV

The match valid for the 2021 European Football Championships between Belgium and Portugal will be visible in clear and completely free on Rai 1 (digital terrestrial channel 1 or 501) and via satellite on Sky Sport channels. The kick-off of the match is scheduled at 9 pm today, Sunday 27 June 2021. Expected (on both networks) ample pre and post game.

Belgium Portugal live stream

We have seen where to see it on TV, in streaming the Belgium Portugal match will be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the programs, films and games broadcast on Rai via PC, tablet and smartphone, and on the one reserved for Sky, SkyGo subscribers. There are also many other sites that will broadcast the game in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. In summary:

Game: Belgium-Portugal

Belgium-Portugal Date: Sunday 27 June 2021

Sunday 27 June 2021 Schedule: 21

21 TV channel: Rai 1, Sky Sport

Rai 1, Sky Sport Streaming: RaiPlay.it, SkyGo

THE GROUP

The probable formations

We have seen where to see the match of the 2021 European Football Championship Belgium Portugal, but what are the probable formations of the match? Here they are:

BELGIUM: Courtois; Boyata, Denayer, Vermaelen; Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Chadli; Hazard, Lukaku, Mertens.

PORTUGAL: Rui Patricio; Dalot, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Moutinho, William Carvalho; Diogo Jota, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva; Ronaldo.

ALL THE NATIONALS CALLED UP